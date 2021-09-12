An old threat comes “Out of the Ashes”: The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5 is streaming now on AMC+. As of 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on September 12, AMC+ subscribers in the U.S. can start watching “Out of the Ashes” one week before its television broadcast on Sunday, September 19, at 9/8c on the AMC channel. While the Reapers hunt Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his group undergo orientation at the Commonwealth. Back at Alexandria, Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) head to Hilltop in the aftermath of the Whisperer War.

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5 Now



The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5, “Out of the Ashes,” is now streaming early on AMC+ as of Sunday, September 12. The premium streaming bundle is available through the following platforms and providers:

What Is “Out of the Ashes” About?



According to the official AMC synopsis, “Alexandrians encounter Hilltop squatters; Eugene’s group undergoes orientation at the Commonwealth.”

When Are Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 Added to AMC+ Early Access?





New episodes of The Walking Dead Final Season premiere Sundays after midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET on AMC+. There are three more episodes still to release in 2021, with a final 16 episodes arriving on the service in 2022.

Episode 1106 : “On the Inside” – September 19 on AMC+, September 26 on AMC

: “On the Inside” – September 19 on AMC+, September 26 on AMC Episode 1107 : “Promises Broken” – September 26 on AMC+, October 3 on AMC

: “Promises Broken” – September 26 on AMC+, October 3 on AMC Episode 1108: “For Blood” – October 3 on AMC+, October 10 on AMC

