Netflix's Wednesday Series Getting Official Blu-ray Release

Many of Netflix's original TV shows and movies don't get any kind of physical release, living forever on Netflix's hard drives. The smash hit series Wednesday, like Stranger Things before it, is set to be one of the few exceptions to the rule. Fans of the Addams Family-inspired series will have the chance to own it Blu-ray or DVD in just a couple of months.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced the physical release of Wednesday Season 1, which hits shelves on March 26th. The MSRP for the Blu-ray edition of Wednesday is listed at $29.98, while the DVD is listed at $24.98. Both editions of the home release will include all eight episodes of the first season of Wednesday, but no special features or extras were revealed as part of the announcement.

While not a lot of Netflix shows and movies have gotten a physical media treatment as of late, it does make sense for Wednesday. The series is one of the most-watched ever on Netflix, rising to heights as high as Stranger Things and Squid Game.

Very little is known about the second season of Wednesday, but Netflix has renewed the record-breaking for a new installment and star Jenna Ortega will be returning to once again play the titular character. Beyond that, there's nothing but speculation about the story Season 2 might tell. Ortega, however, will be a bigger part of the show from a creative perspective.

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on," Ortega admitted earlier this year. "And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So, I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative."

She continued, "So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier ... And I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."