Wednesday Season 3 Gets More Exciting Thanks to A Game of Thrones Icon

Wednesday fans won’t have to wait nearly as long for season 3 as they had to for season 2, and when season 3 does return, it will feature a host of new faces. It was previously revealed that names like Winona Ryder, Eva Green, Chris Sarandon, and more will join the fun in season 3, but now three more names have joined the cast, and that trio includes a Game of Thrones icon.

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Today, Netflix revealed the news that Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and James Lance will guest star in Wednesday season 3. While we don’t have the details on the characters they are playing just yet, both Wednesday and Game of Thrones fans are excited to see Headey, who played the role of Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, involved in the Wednesday franchise, and we can’t wait to see her mix it up with the rest of the cast.

Every nightmare needs new faces.



Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and James Lance will guest star in Wednesday Season 3. pic.twitter.com/3nrr27vpqC — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2026

Wednesday Season 3 Is Bringing Extra Star Power

As we mentioned, Wednesday is adding some major star power for its third season. In addition to Headey, who starred in not only Game of Thrones but also Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the series adds Orange is the New Black and The Blacklist star Andrew McCarthy and Marie Antoinette and Bronson star James Lance.

The previous big reveal for season 3 was Ryder joining the show, which will bring things full circle in a way. Ryder worked with Tim Burton on the original Beetlejuice, which is why fans were so excited that Ryder was reprising her role in the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. That film also brought Ortega into the Beetlejuice world, and since Ortega had already worked with Burton on the Wednesday franchise, the Burton-verse, as it were, was now even more connected.

Other stars that will join season 3 are Green (Dark Shadows, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children), Sarandon (The Nightmare Before Christmas), Noah Taylor (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Kennedy Moyer (Roofman), and another Game of Thrones franchise star in Oscar Morgan (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms).

Wednesday season 3 is already in production, so there’s a chance we could see the season debut sometime later this year. In the meantime, Wednesday seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

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