Wednesday Season 3 Is Already In Development Ahead of S2 Premiere

Play video

It’s been over two years since fans were first introduced to Tim Burton’s Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, and we are finally getting the much-awaited return later this year, but that’s not the only good news. In an interview with Collider, Jenna Ortega was discussing her new movie Death of a Unicorn from A24, but Wednesday did come up a little, and Ortega hinted that work has already begun on season 3 in the writer’s room.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We haven’t gotten an official thumbs up or anything like that, but I know that the writers are… With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game. So, I think that they’re kind of messing around and throwing out ideas,” Ortega said.

As for season 2, Ortega said it is still being edited, and she was working on it as recently as a few weeks ago. “We’re still in the edit. I was doing ADR for it two weeks ago. That’s the funny thing about these jobs is you’re done, you wrap, but you’re not really done. So, I’ll probably be working on it until the end,” Ortega said.

Wednesday was a huge hit for Netflix when it debuted, and odds are season 2 will follow suit in terms of numbers and time viewed. With what Ortega was hinting at, it would be surprising to see Wednesday not get an official season 3 renewal either before season 2 airs or soon after the second season releases.

Tim Burton has had quite a bit of praise for Ortega’s take on the iconic character, and in an interview with BFI, Burton spoke about how integral Ortega was to bringing that character to life in a way that resonated with viewers.

“When I did Wednesday, the reason I loved it is I just related to the character so much,” Burton explained. “But to me, it could not have been done without her. You can write it good, you can do whatever you want to do, but that kind of a character would need such clarity and purity and strength. A person has to have that. So for me, she basically made the show that way” Burton said.

“She’s one of the most aware, not only as an actress, but everything, around the camera, the set. She’s a very special talent,” Burton said. “And she’s done a lot of horror movies, which I love too. That gave her a special place in my heart. ‘Oh, you’re doing another horror. Good.’”

Are you excited for Wednesday season 2, and what do you hope to see in season 3? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Wednesday with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!

H/T ScreenRant