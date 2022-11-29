Wednesday Showrunners Tease "Multiple Seasons" of Record-Setting Netflix Series

Wednesday has been out for just about a week, and it's already setting records at Netflix. Despite Stranger Things Season 4 quickly becoming an instant cultural phenomenon earlier this year, the Tim Burton-directed series has surpassed the Duffer Brothers and company in record time. According to Netflix, Wednesday has recorded the highest number of hours watched in a single week for an English-language program on the platform. Suffice it to say, it's all but guaranteed the series will get subsequent seasons should the creatives want to continue.

Luckily for fans of the show, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have "multiple seasons" sketched out should Netflix order more of the Addams Family reimagining.

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful," the duo said in a chat with Variety. "So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

In its first week on the platform, Wednesday tallied a monstrous 341.23 million hours watched. Stranger Things 4 previously set the record with 335 million hours watched in its first week, while the second part of the fourth season settled in just north of 300 million hours watch. DAHMER, another breakout hit for the streamer this year, failed to break 300 million, recording 299 million hours watch in a single week.

The streamer has yet to confirm if it plans to order more seasons of the Jenna Ortega-starring series.

All eight episodes of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix.

