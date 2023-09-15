Wednesday: Tim Burton Teases His Involvement With Season 2

Wednesday managed to become one of the biggest television hits of last year, breaking a number of records for Netflix and introducing the mythos of The Addams Family to a whole new generation. The series, which stars Jenna Ortega as the titular teenager, was partially directed by Tim Burton, with the beloved horror director helming four episodes of the show's eight-episode season. In a recent interview with BFI, Burton offered an update for Wednesday's already-confirmed second season, promising that even though the new episodes are on hold amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes, he will be involved with them in some manner.

"I mentally put stuff on hold until all the strikes are over. I can edit and do things I can do, but until the veil is lifted, then things get back into it. But yeah, I'll be involved in some [way]. I'm not quite sure, because everything has stopped at the moment."

What Will Wednesday Season 2 Be About?

Plot details have yet to be revealed for Wednesday's sophomore season, although showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have teased that they have a significant long-term plan for future seasons of the show.

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally," Gough and Millar explained in an interview last year. "That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

How Does Tim Burton Feel About A.I.?

In a recent interview with The Independent, Burton addressed a viral Buzzfeed piece that used artificial intelligence programs to render various Disney princesses in "his" filmmaking aesthetic. Burton revealed why he takes issue with the use of A.I. in these parodies, and compared it to your soul being stolen.

"I can't describe the feeling it gives you," Burton explained. "It reminded me of when other cultures say, 'Don't take my picture because it is taking away your soul.' What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It's like a robot taking your humanity, your soul."

Are you excited for Tim Burton to be involved with Wednesday Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!