Wednesday Star Emma Myers Cast in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Wednesday star Emma Myers has been cast in the upcoming BBC adaptation of Holly Jackson's novels A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. According to Deadline, Myers — who plays Enid Sinclair, Wednesday Addams' werewolf roommate at Nevermore Academy in the Netflix series — will star as Pip Fitz-Amobi, a young woman who has questions about whether five years previously schoolgirl Andie Bell was killed by her boyfriend Sal Singh. As Pip continues questioning things determined to prove Sal is innocent, if Sal isn't the murderer and it turns out the real killer remains at large, how far will they go to prevent Pip from discovering the truth? A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will see Myers star opposite Zain Iqbal, The series is being written by Red Rose's Poppy Cogan with Dracula star Dolly Wells directing. The series is set to film later this year in England.

"I am so unbelievably excited that Emma is our Pip. She is phenomenal and this role was truly always meant to be hers," Jackson told the BBC. "And we found our perfect Ravi in Zain. I can't wait for us all to be able to watch their scenes. I smile every time I see them together, because I know that we've pulled off the impossible, and Emma and Zain are the only two people I would trust to bring these characters to life. Everyone's going to be just as thrilled as I am."

"From the moment we announced that A Good Girl's Guide To Murder was coming to the BBC I know there's been a huge amount of speculation from fans about who will play Pip and Ravi," said Fiona Campbell, Controller of Youth Audience, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three. "In Emma and Zain, we've found two actors who embody the characters so perfectly it will feel as though they've stepped straight from the pages of Holly's books on to our screens. I can't wait for BBC Three viewers to see them in action."

Wednesday is Returning for Season 2 — With New Addams Family Members

On Saturday during Netflix's TUDUM event, stars of the popular series participated in a video to discuss fan theories about the series' upcoming second season and in the discussion, it was confirmed that a new Addams Family member will join the series in the new season. However, while they confirmed that a new character is coming, exactly who it is was not revealed, though the stars had their own choices about who they'd like to see. Jenna Ortega suggested Cousin Itt while Joy Sunday and Hunter Doohan both agreed they'd like to see Grandmama.

Season 2 of Wednesday Will Focus Less on Romance and More on Horror

Ortega also previously revealed that when Wednesday returns for Season 2, it will move on from the idea of a love interest for Wednesday and instead, go deeper into the horror aspects of things.

"We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," Ortega revealed during a conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety. "Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously."

She added, "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Wednesday or tune into Netflix to watch the first season of the show.