FX Sets Premiere Date for Welcome to Wrexham Season 2

FX is readying a return to Wales, as the newly promoted Wrexham AFC is set to once again be the focus of another season of TV. Welcome to Wrexham — which was nominated for six Emmy Awards — followed the third-oldest professional club in English football after it was purchased by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The first season of the series chronicled their takeover of the club and their quest to bring glory back to a small town that has so much invested in its club.

Over the weekend, FX finally revealed when Welcome to Wrexham is making its triumphant return to the small screen. The network announced that Welcome to Wrexham will come back for Season 2 on Tuesday, September 12th at 10pm ET. The new episodes will be made available to watch on Hulu the day after they air on FX.

Wrexham's Big Promotion

Since the conclusion of the first season of the series, Wrexham has gone on to win the National League title, earning its promotion back into the Official Football League System. A historic event for the club, both Reynolds and McElhenney were in attendance for the victory that secured them both the title and the promotion. That win will likely be chronicled in Welcome to Wrexham Season 2.

Wrexham AFC beat Boreham Wood by a score of 3-1 back in April to secure their spot in the fourth tier of English football. Reynolds posted a video of himself and McElhenney watching the end of the match, which you can watch below.

"Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of the town's historic football club," reads the Season 2 premiere date press release from FX.

"In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After a painful elimination in the playoffs, season two continues to track the club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League. Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the dream of returning the team and town to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community."