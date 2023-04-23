Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC Wins League Championship, Promotion to Next League

The second season of FX's Welcome to Wrexham docuseries is going to be must-watch TV. The series chronicles the small Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, the pride of a small town that was purchased by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney a couple of years ago. Thanks to the investment of the Deadpool and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars, Wrexham has found fans all over the world, and all of those fans watched this weekend as the team achieved what once seemed unimaginable: Wrexham is returning to the Football League.

For years, Wrexham has found itself in what's known as the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system. The top four leagues are all part of the official Football League system. Each year, two teams from the National League head up to the fourth tier, which is know as English Football League 2. The winner of the National League is automatically promoted, while seeds two through seven compete in a tournament to earn the final spot. The 2022 season ended with Wrexham AFC losing in that tournament. The 2023 season saw a much better conclusion.

On Saturday, Wrexham AFC played Boreham Wood in the second-to-last match of the season to try and clinch the league title. Wrexham went down early, but they came back to in 3-1, officially sending themselves up to the next level.

Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it.



🎥: Paul Rudd



cc: @wrexham_afc – @RMcElhenney pic.twitter.com/pVCYOHyKoC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 23, 2023

Reynolds and McElhenney were both in Wrexham for the club's most important win this weekend, watching from the booth with several friends and loved ones (including Paul Rudd, apparently). On Sunday, Reynolds shared a video on his social media accounts, showing the emotional reaction he shared with McElhenney when Wrexham officially won the league. As the two of them embrace, having achieved their first major goal since purchasing the team, you can see the Wrexham faithful storming the field below them.

"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment," Reynolds wrote in the tweet, "but somehow we'll never forget it."

Next season, Wrexham will compete in EFL League 2, which is three tiers below the well-known English Premier League. That's where you see teams like Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Ted Lasso's fictional AFC Richmond.