The Wheel of Time Adds Four New Cast Members for Season 2

The first season of The Wheel of Time came to an end back in 2021, and the second season wrapped production last May, so fans are eager to get their eyes back on the fantasy series. Amazon Prime Video released a sneak peek back in October, and more news about the new season is finally rolling in. The series had a virtual panel at JordanCon (via Deadline) and revealed four new cast members for Season 2. Danish actor Maja Simonsen, Icelandic actor and Olympic swimmer Ragga Ragnars, Irish actor Jay Duffy, and New Zealand performer Rima Te Wiata are all joining the new show in recurring roles.

According to the report, "Simonsen and Ragnars will portray Chiad and Bain, respectively. Chiad is a Maiden of the Spear of the Stones River sept of the Goshien Aiel who is bonded as a first-sister to Bain. Duffy will play Dain Bornhald, a high-ranking officer of the Children of the Light, while Wiata plays Sheriam Bayanar, an influential Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah."

What Is The Wheel of Time About?

The Wheel of Time is based on the bestselling book series by Robert Jordan and stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden, Zoe Robins, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, and Barney Harris. The first season saw Moiraine (Pike), a member of the Aes Sedai looking for the Dragon Reborn, a prophesied savior or destroyer of humanity. Over the season, Moiraine encountered a group of young men and women and traveled halfway across the world as they were pursued by forces of darkness.

When Is The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Being Released?

Currently, the second season of The Wheel Of Time does not have a release date, but it is expected to be released this year. The first season debuted in November of 2021, but it's currently unclear if the show will be following the same timeline. However, The Wheel of Time has already been renewed for a third season, with the third season set to follow the book The Shadow Rising.

"I'm so thrilled that we'll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time," producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins said in a press release announcing the third season. "The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Wheel of Time.