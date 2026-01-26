We’re Officially 1 Month Away From A Huge Day For Sitcom Fans

February is going to be a great month for sitcom fans, with not one, not two, but three sitcoms premiering on the same day—with one that’s been in the works for years. So mark your calendars for February 26th and get ready to binge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After what feels like a million years (but was really only 15), beloved medical drama Scrubs is finally returning to the small screen for its 10th season/revival. As of February 16th, JD, Turk, Elliot, Carl, and (most of) the rest of the Sacred Heart gang are back! Creator of the original series, Bill Lawrence, is back to produce the new season, while Aseem Batra and Tim Hobert, writers on the original series, are back as showrunners, which means that the new season is likely to be chock-full of what made fans love it so much when it was airing for the first time. The official synopsis reads: “JD & Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time—medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.”

What Else is Coming on February 26th?

Play video

The midseason premiere of Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is also headed to the small screen. The sequel to Young Sheldon, which itself is a spinoff of another sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, is back for more. The series centers around young couple Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The first season managed to score an 89% with critics, with one saying, “Jones is an enjoyably snarky presence, and Jordan shares a chemistry with Osment that’s sweet enough to make one forget about the age gap until someone points out Georgie isn’t technically old enough to drink.”

The third sitcom coming our way is the midseason premiere for the 5th Season of Ghosts, the American remake of the British classic. The series tells the story of Samantha, a cheerful freelance journalist, and Jay, an up-and-coming chef from the city, who decide to throw both caution and money to the wind and convert a huge run-down country estate they inherited into a bed and breakfast. They soon discover that their new house is haunted by the many spirits of deceased residents, including a Prohibition-era lounge singer, a pompous 1700’s Militiaman, a ’60s hippie fond of hallucinogens, and an overly upbeat ’80s scout troop leader. The entire run has amassed an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Joel Keller of Decider says, “Very few comedy pilots end better than they start, but Ghosts manages that rare achievement. It gives us hope that the show will find the right tone early in its first season.”

Will you be checking out any of these long-awaited sitcom returns? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.