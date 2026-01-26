Returning Thriller Series With 96% on RT Confirms What HBO’s Perfect Succession Replacement Is

Succession was one of HBO’s most popular shows for years, and now that its over, this thriller with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes is its clear replacement. HBO has tons of good series, with it possibly being the most consistent streaming platform on the market. However, its projects are so varied that none are perfect substitutes for one another, meaning that the endings of some great shows leave a vacuum.

Succession is one of those great shows that just hasn’t been replaced yet. The mix of drama and comedy, incredibly compelling characters, and social commentary made it a near-perfect series. Shows like The Righteous Gemstones got close but didn’t quite scratch the itch. Even Succession creator Jesse Armstrong couldn’t recapture the magic with Mountainhead. However, a show may have finally done it.

Industry Could Be HBO’s New Succession

Industry‘s fourth season is out now, and the show may be the perfect Succession replacement. The show began airing only shortly after Succession, with its premiere releasing in November 2020. Since then, it has released seasons every two years, with 2026 now being home to season 4.

Industry centers on Pierpoint, a fictional company that is the best of the best when it comes to investment banking in London. The show follows a diverse cast of characters as they compete for a limited number of job slots at the company, with many being willing to do whatever it takes to get it. As the show goes on, we learn more about the inner lives of the characters, making the race to the positions even more interesting.

This job competition angle is clearly similar to Succession. Succession‘s main hook was that the Roy siblings were competing to take over the company after the retirement of their father, Logan Roy. Although Industry lacks the familial angle of Succession, the competition for job slots is still there.

On top of that, both shows offer satirical looks at high-end businesses that you don’t see in many other shows. What Succession does for massive media conglomerates, Industry does for investment banking, and it features all of the shop talk and corporate jargon to match.

Finally, Industry has the critical acclaim to be compared to Succession. The four seasons of Succession have 89%, 97%, 97%, and 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, while the four seasons of Industry have 76%, 96%, 98%, and 96%. While Industry‘s first season is significantly lower than any of Succession‘s, its third season is also higher than any of Succession‘s. So, both shows seem to be on par with each other when it comes to critical reception.

If you like Succession, you’re probably going to like Industry. Now is the perfect time to check it out due to the fourth season’s release. So, get caught up, join the conversation, and see if Industry truly is a replacement for Succession.