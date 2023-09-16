Werewolf by Night: Michael Giacchino Teases New Color Version on Disney+

Earlier this week came the surprise announcement that Marvel's Werewolf by Night, the 2022 Halloween special they previously released in black and white, will be released again this October but in color. It was previously unclear if Marvel would ever release the special release in another format, given the movie's influence from 1930s and 1940s Universal monster movies, but the color release is coming in just a few weeks. Composer Michael Giacchino actually stepped behind the camera for this one, acting as the director and bringing some major Marvel characters into the MCU fold. Now Giacchino has broken his silence on the new film, revealing its influence.

":We spent a lot of time working on this color version," Giacchino tweeted about the news. "We wanted to pay homage to the incredible vibrant color in horror films like the ones Hammer made. A whole new look for #werewolfbynight." Naturally, Werewolf by Night was already shot in color, but knowing that Giacchino was influenced by classic Hammer movies of the 1960s and 1970s for its, fans can almost certainly expect some VERY vibrant reds, and Man-Thing himself will almost certainly pop when seen in full color.

Disney+ will debut the color version of Werewolf by Night on Disney+ on October 20, teasing that it now has "vibrant color." Werewolf by Night releasing a color version isn't the only one news for the Marvel Studios special, as the original version of the special is also now streaming on another streaming service, Hulu.

Cast of Werewolf by Night

The main cast of Werewolf by Night was anchored by MCU newcomer Gael García Bernal, who took on the role of the fan-favorite comic character Jack Russell, aka the Werewolf by Night. Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) stars as the fan-favorite Marvel monster hunter, Elsa Bloodstone; with Richard Dixon playing her father, Ulysses Bloodstone; and Harriet Sansom Harris as Verussa Bloodstone, Elsa's step-mother. Werewolf by Night also stars Kirk R. Thatcher as Jovan, Eugenie Bondurant as Azarel, Leonardo Nam as Liorn, Daniel J. Watts as Barasso. Al Hamacher appears as Billy Swan, with Rick Wasserman as the narrator, and Man-Thing brought to life by puppeteers

Werewolf by Night Review

Marvel's Werewolf by Night has an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a "Certified Fresh" distinction from the review aggregator. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt awarded the special a perfect 5 out of 5 score, writing in part: " It's a quick watch that's packed to the brim with action and character beats. Giacchino's ability to take this on a passion project is apparent from the leap with excitement oozing from the screen the second the Marvel fanfare begins to run. It's something that would be a great watch any time of the year but the fact it releases right as we're getting into the thick of spooky seasons makes it an exceptionally exciting project."

Is there a Werewolf by Night Sequel?

Marvel Studios has not commented one way or another about the status of Werewolf by Night as a potential series or when its characters will next appear. Rumors have persisted about the potential of even more Marvel "Halloween specials" that will follow in its stead, but no confirmation has come about that yet. Previously though Marvel producers alluded to the return of the characters in the MCU.