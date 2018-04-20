‘Westworld’ Creator Confirms Hosts Can Poop (Yes, Really)

Well, we finally have it. The answer to the one question that’s on every Westworld fan’s mind that no one wants to ask. If the hosts of Westworld are so realistic, do they poop just like real people?

According to co-creator Lisa Joy, the answer is yes. Hosts can literally do it all.

While speaking with EW about the upcoming second season of the HBO sci-fi series, Joy, who writes and produces the show with husband Jonathan Nolan, was asked about the limitations of the hosts. She didn’t hold back in answer, revealing that the hosts can do just about everything we can, including the production of bowel movements.

“The hosts are basically organic,” Joy said. “It’s cheaper that way to print them out. They eat, they sleep, they have sex, they can poop. It’s really like a human body with the one difference being where we have a brain, they have a CPU. There’s a lot of potential for them. If you had a part of your brain that was a computer, self improvement would be a lot easier. The season will be exploring the intersection of where and how they’re human and some of the ways they can manipulate their own programming. So no, they’re not looking for a universal power plug or anything.”

There you have it. It may sound strange and confusing, but hosts have working muscles and organs, just like us.

Joy continued the interview by saying that the hosts resemble human beings in a way that goes deeper than just physical attributes or predictable actions. They’re capable of so much more than we give them credit for.

“You don’t want to abandon the idea [that the hosts[ are fundamentally capable of different things,” the creator said. “One of the fun things about writing them is they can enter this diagnostic mode or adjust their apperception. People always talk about AI like, “Oh can you imagine a day where they’ll be as complex as us?” Most people dismiss that as a possibility and I don’t necessarily think that’s the wrong instinct. We’re not the only archetype of what it looks like to be a creature with agency. AI having a degree of consciousness doesn’t mean they’re going to be just like us; they might surpass us or create new templates of what it means to be sentient.”

Westworld‘s second season premieres on Sunday, April 22 at 9pm ET on HBO.