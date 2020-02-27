Westworld Season 3 Character Posters Released

Earlier this month HBO released the full trailer for season three of Westworld, sending fans into a frenzy over clues embedded within it and resulting in multiple “secret” trailers being found. Now the premium cable network has debuted six characters posters for the series, featuring the main cast with its returning favorites and newcomers. Released in pairs, the posters came captioned on Twitter with quotes from the trailer which will no doubt start the loop of searching for clues all over again. Check them out below!

In the new season, Evan Rachel Wood‘s Dolores has found herself in the real world now, broken free from the park’s confines and is on her way to engineering a robot uprising. She’ll have help from Aaron Paul‘s new character Caleb and Tessa Thompson‘s Charlotte Hale (who is actually a copy of Dolores in her body). Thandie Newton’s Maeve and Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard will seemingly oppose her efforts, albeit from different sides of the conflict.

“We do know that Dolores has taken a lot of pearls with her,” Wood shared with ComicBook.com last year. “Who are those pearls? I don’t know. I know there’s also a mystery pearl in the Hale body because once Dolores got out of Hale and rebuilt herself and rebuilt Bernard she kept the Hale body and that Hale is now going out into the real world with her but we have no idea who’s in there.”

She added, “I think now, Season Three, she’ll be in the real world apparently. And I think that’s gonna be really interesting for her because now she is actually alone. Because unfortunately through hard decisions that she had to make, some that she may even regret, we’ve lost Teddy which was devastating.”

Season Three of Westworld premieres on HBO on March 15th.

Welcome to the end of the game.

You’re not the only predator here.

The real gods are coming.

