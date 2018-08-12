What Time Are the Teen Choice Awards?

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards are tonight on Fox and with fan-favorites like Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and more nominated for awards fans won’t want to miss it.

The award show will be broadcast live from the Forum in Los Angeles on Fox beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The two-hour event will be co-hosted by Nic Cannon and popular content creator Lele Pons. Pons first rose to prominence on the now-defunct social media platform Vine and since then has brought her work to YouTube, music videos, television, and even co-authored a book.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Teen Choice Awards gives teens the ability to vote for their favorites in film, television, music and more, deciding who will go home with the Teen Choice Surfboard Award. For ComicBook.com readers, this year’s awards will see many favorites up for the awards. Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther are both up for 10 awards with Star Wars: The Last Jedi up for nine. The CW’s Riverdale leads television nominations with 12 and Netflix’s Stranger Things has nine itself.

As for individual performers, Solo: A Star Wars Story star Donald Glover is up for Choice Summer Movie Actor for his performance as Lando Calrissian and is also up for Choice Song by A Male Artist for his song (as Childish Gambino) “This Is America.” Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is up for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor in addition to four other award categories while Daisy Ridley is up for Choice Fantasy Movie Actress for her role as Rey in The Last Jedi.

Polls are still open for voting, which you can check out here if you want to make your voice heard. Red carpet coverage for the event is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET. In addition to watching live on Fox (or tape-delayed if you happen to be in the Pacific time zone) the broadcast will also be available on the Fox Now app.

Will you be tuning in to tonight’s Teen Choice Awards? Let us know in the comments below!