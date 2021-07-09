New Loki, Black Widow Sneak Peeks Coming This Weekend on MTV Movie & TV Awards

✖

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will get another look at upcoming releases Black Widow and Loki this weekend, with stars Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hiddleston expected to appear at the MTV Movie & TV Awards this Sunday. A new report indicates that Black Widow star Johansson will be in attendance at the fan-voted ceremonies to show a new look at her first Marvel solo film that will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access in July. Loki actor Hiddleston will make an appearance, possibly through a pre-recorded message, and will reveal a new look at his Disney+ series premiering in June.

The report from Just Jared also details other presenters including the stars of Cobra Kai, Patrick Wilson from Aquaman 2, as well as Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen from WandaVision.

Johansson was quoted in the official magazine for Black Widow earlier this year, where she stated that she's glad Marvel waited to give her a solo film.

"If we had made a Black Widow standalone back then, it would be such a different film to this one," said Johansson. "Natasha's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame gave me a totally different perspective on who she is. Before, I don't think I would have been able to show people who Natasha really is, what drives her, and show her emotional core."

She added, "I don't think we'd be able to cut that deep back then. It would have probably been much more of a straight-up spy thriller that maybe would have been a lot flashier in a different kind of way and just scratch the surface of what we do in this movie."

During a recent interview about Loki with Empire Magazine, Hiddleston promised that the series will be unexpected much like the God of Mischief himself.

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston explained. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

Loki will debut on Disney+ on June 11th. Black Widow is currently set to premiere in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access on July 9th.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air this Sunday, May 16th on MTV.