Dave Bautista and Tilda Swinton Lead All Star Guest Cast on Wednesday’s What We Do in the Shadows

FX brought out one of the biggest rosters of guest stars in quite a while on Wednesday night, during the latest episode of What We Do in the Shadows. The creators of the series (and stars of the original film), Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, teased on Wednesday afternoon that big guests were on the way. Most fans assumed that it would be those two appearing on the show, since they starred in the movie. They did show up in the episode, but they were joined by an all-star lineup of guest stars that no one expected to see.

It started off with an appearance by Kristen Schaal, followed by a cameo from Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista, as a vampire who has been imprisoned in a dungeon for 90+ years. His scene was certainly a major surprise for fans, but the shockers didn’t stop there. In the next sequence, Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja went in front of a vampire council, which was comprised of a wild roster of actors who have all portrayed vampires on-screen before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clement and Waititi were there, reprising their original What We Do in the Shadows roles alongside Jonny Brugh. Then the leader of the council was revealed to be none other than Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton, known best to comic fans as The Ancient One from Doctor Strange and Avengers: Endgame. She portrayed a vampire in the movie Only Lovers Left Alive with Tom Hiddleston.

Rounding out the council was Evan Rachel Wood (True Blood), Paul Reubens (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Danny Trejo (From Dusk Til Dawn). Wesley Snipes joined the council via Skype, and they made several references to his turn as Blade, although the Marvel character was never mentioned by name.

To take the joke even further, the role call of the council mentioned popular vampire actors Robert Pattinson, Kiefer Sutherland, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt. They didn’t show up in the episode, but the name drops seriously aided the ongoing gag.

Which of these cameos was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!