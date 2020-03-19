What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 Gets Full Trailer

For some, vampires are a source of terror, but for the TV series What We Do in the Shadows, the living undead are the source of pure silliness, as you can witness in the trailer for Season Two above. Inspired by the movie of the same name from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the first season of the series borrowed some of the elements of what we saw in the 2014 mockumentary, but the longer form of storytelling has not only allowed the series to introduce new narrative developments, but also introduce all-new characters. Check out the Season Two trailer above and watch the season premiere on Wednesday, April 15th on FX.

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. In Season 2, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.

The original film featured a handful of human characters, some of which were oblivious to the true vampiric nature of the lead characters while others were hoping to one day be turned into one of the creatures. The FX series featured a similar character, but the big difference with Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is that the season finale saw the reveal that he came from a long line of vampire hunters, posing a number of drastic changes to the group’s dynamic as we head into Season Two.

“Before all the vampire-killing stuff, I would like to explore Guillermo as a human being,” co-executive producer and writer Stefani Robinson shared with IndieWire last year. “He’s got a family, he has friends, and he went to school. He’s very much a person that lives in the present day with vampires and delving into his real world and how he balances the two, what lies he has to tell to his family. Does he go home for Thanksgiving?”

The first season featured a number of supernatural elements, with this new season set to expand the scope of the series even further.

“There’s an unending list of supernatural characters both familiar and unfamiliar,” Robinson confirmed. “And we have the luxury of taking things up to see what we could comment on about society or not. That’s the beauty of the show too; it can just be silly and funny through these supernatural characters.”

Check out the season premiere of What We Do in the Shadows on April 15th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below