Wheel of Fortune Star Vanna White Addresses Pat Sajak Retirement

Pat Sajak is retiring from Wheel of Fortune next year and his friend Vanna White had some thoughts about his announcement. On Twitter, the personality seemed genuinely moved by the journey they've been on together. White would note that it has been 41 seasons on the air together. She's been very happy to stand at Sajak's side throughout the years. There have been periods where one or both of them have been absent from Wheel of Fortune. However, they always find their way back and have become a evening institution for millions of households. Check out what she had to say in celebrating Sajak down below!

White said, "When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we'd still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn't be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"

When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak! https://t.co/yYmo3G0Dtb — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) June 13, 2023

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak told his Twitter followers. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Pat Sajak Reflects on Long Run as Wheel of Fortune Host

(Photo: Sony Pictures Television)

It's long been speculated that Sajak would step down from his post as Wheel of Fortune host at some point. However, the idea became more concrete last September when he told Entertainment Tonight that he was feeling the end closer than ever. It's been such a long run with all those seasons that you would have to be able to admit to yourself that the end was nearer than the beginning.

"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die," Sajak began. "It appears I may go before the show. Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

More Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Are on the Menu

(Photo: Sony Pictures TV)

"Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the crown jewels of syndication, drawing larger audiences than almost every prime-time broadcast show," Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures wrote in a press release earlier this year. "This new deal is a testament to the power of these shows and the power of broadcast television. Viewers and advertisers alike love these shows, and we are excited that this deal continues the legacy of these brands for years to come."

"We are thrilled to extend our long-running relationship with Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune," Debra O'Connell, president, Disney Networks added. "These beloved shows are national treasures that we are proud to bring into the top local markets in the country along with ABC's award-winning, market-leading news and entertainment programming."

Are you surprised by Sajak's retirement? Let us know down in the comments!