Wheel of Fortune: Vanna White Will Stay After Pat Sajak's Retirement

Earlier this month, Pat Sajak announced that, after more than four decades at the helm of one of primetime's most popular game shows, he would be retiring from Wheel of Fortune after the show's upcoming 41st season. But it appears that the long-running game show may not lose all of its familiar faces. Vanna White is reportedly negotiating to stay on Wheel of Fortune after Sajak's departure. According to a report from Puck (via Entertainment Weekly), while no deal has been reached, White is presently in negotiations to stay on as cohost of the series.

Per the report, White is looking for a pay increase, having not received a raise in 18 years — though she has received bonuses during that time. She reportedly makes around $3 million per year while Sajak's salary is almost five times that amount. Both salaries are unconfirmed. White first joined Wheel of Fortune in 1982, taking over for the previous hostess, Susan Stafford.

Vanna White Reacts to Pat Sajak's Retirement Announcement

Shortly after Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune, White took to social media to react to the announcement, marveling that they'd been on the game show together for 41 years and still had one more to come.

"When we started Wheel of Fortune who could have imagined we'd still be at it 41 seasons later?" White wrote. "I couldn't be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, Pat Sajak!"

Who Will Replace Pat Sajak as Host of Wheel of Fortune?

A replacement for Sajak has not yet been announced, but it's been rumored that Ryan Seacrest could be a frontrunner for the position. Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw previously suggested that sources have considered Seacrest a frontrunner, though other sources have noted that he is simply one candidate among many who are interested in the position. Some other names that have come up as being possible replacements for Sajak include the host's own daughter, Maggie, White, and Wayne Brady, not to mention a number of fan choices for the position.

Sajak himself announced his retirement earlier this month, saying he'd be parting from Wheel after Season 41, which airs over the course of the 2023-2024 television season.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak said in a statement shared to his Twitter. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

What do you think about the Wheel of Fortune situation? Let us know. your thoughts in the comment section!