Celebrity Jeopardy and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Among ABC Shows Renewed

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Jeopardy! have been renewed by ABC. The network announced these moves a part of a larger slate of renewals. It should come as no shock that two of the most popular shows on television are getting another season. But, for ABC, it's a continued testament to the staying power of the game show in a time where TV watching happens in all sorts of different arenas now. Celebrity Jeopardy! Is back for a second season and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will be entering its fourth season on the air.

In recent episodes of the Wheel variant, Abbott Elementary stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James and Chris Perfetti stopped by. In another entry, Super Mario Bros Movie star Jack Black made an appearance. Other stars to make their way through include Julie Bowen, Kal Penn, Sasheer Zamata and RuPaul.

"Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the crown jewels of syndication, drawing larger audiences than almost every prime-time broadcast show," Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures said earlier this year. "This new deal is a testament to the power of these shows and the power of broadcast television. Viewers and advertisers alike love these shows, and we are excited that this deal continues the legacy of these brands for years to come."

"We are thrilled to extend our long-running relationship with Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune," Debra O'Connell, president, Disney Networks continued. "These beloved shows are national treasures that we are proud to bring into the top local markets in the country along with ABC's award-winning, market-leading news and entertainment programming."



Jeopardy! Gets Acclimated To The New Hosts

Although the hosting search was a bit of an ordeal, Jeopardy is cruising along after naming Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings co-hosts of the long-running program. On the show's blog, Jeopardy! Executive producer Michael Davies lauded the additions and charted a path forward for the future.

"The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed. And succeed it has," Davies wrote. "With Mayim and Ken hosting, the show is considerably up in viewership year over year, with more than 27M viewers tuning in each week this season. When you consider that almost every other show in broadcast television and syndication is declining, this has been a quite remarkable season: we're the most-watched entertainment show on all of television. Yes, all of television. "

