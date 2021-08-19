Amazon's Wheel of Time Series Reveals First Cast Photo

✖

Amazon Prime has released a first look at the cast to their upcoming The Wheel of Time series. Earlier this week, Amazon Prime released several new pictures from the upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time, including a first look at the core cast of characters. As seen in the photo below, Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins), Matrim Cauthorn (Barney Harris), Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) are all shown walking together in a grassy field.

Several other images were also released via Entertainment Weekly, including a first look at Logain (Álvaro Morte) a male magic-user who falsely proclaims himself as the Dragon Reborn. Logain becomes a major player later on in the story, so it speaks to the planning of The Wheel of Time's showrunner that he's featured so early in marketing for the series.

The Wheel of Time is set on a continent still recovering from "The Breaking of the World," a cataclysmic event caused when the Dragon, a reincarnated male warrior capable of channeling magic, went mad due to his longtime enemy tainting the source of his power. The story begins when Pike's Moiraine, a female magic user known as the Aes Sedai, discovers three young men who could be the Dragon Reborn and leads them on a quest to flee the forces of darkness.

"Wheel of Time is the first fantasy series that really dove into the political and cultural worlds of all these different characters," showrunner Rafe Judkins told EW about why the show is different from other fantasy series. "It was also one of the first to dive into multiple POV characters, so you're following an ensemble, with each of them having their own agendas and approaches to everything. That's always felt to me like the missing piece of the fantasy-literature landscape that hasn't been brought to TV or film yet."

While Amazon Prime has not released a trailer for The Wheel of Time, the company did announce that the show would be released in November of this year. Amazon Prime has also renewed the show for a second season.