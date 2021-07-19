Amazon's Wheel of Time Starts Filming Season 2

✖

Amazon's Wheel of Time has started filming its second season. Earlier today, the upcoming fantasy television show posted a clapper board announcing the start of production for the second season. While the scene itself was out of focus, it appears to be an interior scene with some candles and table decorations visible along with what appears to be a map. You can check out the official announcement down below:

Over the weekend, showrunner Rafe Judkins confirmed in a JordanCon video that a trailer for the show would be released "by the end of summer" ahead of its official release later this year. The Wheel of Time had a rather lengthy production schedule for Season 1, after the show's production went on an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production for Season 1 wrapped this spring, and Amazon Prime has already renewed the show for a second season. Amazon is also moving forward with a trilogy of Wheel of Time prequel movies, with the first movie, titled Age of Legends, to be scripted by Thor and X-Men: First Class co-writer Zack Stentz.

The Wheel of Time is set in a world still recovering from "The Breaking of the World," a cataclysmic event in ancient times that tainted magic for male magic users. A magic user named Moiraine crosses paths with a group of teenagers in a remote corner of the world and discovers that one of them could be the reincarnation of the Dragon, who is destined to either save the world or destroy it. The Wheel of Time series is popular among fantasy novel fans, and is often compared to George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series. The Wheel of Time series was written by Robert Jordan up until his death and was finished by Brandon Sanderson using notes and outlines left by Jordan.

The cast for Wheel of Time includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Ran al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeline Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, and Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor.

The Wheel of Time will be released on Amazon Prime later this year. Amazon has already renewed the show for a second season.