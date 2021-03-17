Wheel of Time Provides First Look at Moiraine

Amazon's Wheel of Time series has released a new teaser with a first look at Rosamund Pike's Moriaine. The five second teaser was released on social media today and shows Moiraine commanding a glimpse of magic as she warns an unseen opponent not to estimate the women living in the White Tower. This is only the second bit of actual footage from the upcoming Wheel of Time series, following a brief teaser showing Mat (from behind) opening a chest containing the infamous ruby-hilted dagger. You can check out the full teaser below:

Moiraine Damodred pic.twitter.com/MwtEEpbrdX — The Wheel of Time (@WOTonPrime) March 17, 2021

Pike is one of the more well-known actors attached to Amazon's Wheel of Time series, which is expected to come out sometime this year. Her character Moiraine is a central figure in the Wheel of Time books, guiding series protagonist Rand and his friends as they move towards their ultimate destinies. Moiraine is an Aes Sedai, a female channeler of magic based out of the White Tower. Although the Aes Sedai are feared and respected around the world, their organization is often distrusted, mainly because of their tendency to meddle and manipulate. Even Moiraine, who is one of the more upright Aes Sedai, often manipulates her allies into doing her will, which leads to complications throughout the book series. Pike recently won her first Golden Globe Award for her role in I Care a Lot.

This is the latest in a series of short teasers for the Wheel of Time series, which has yet to release a full trailer or look at the show. The series has been in development since 2018. While filming started in late 2019, it had to be halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production eventually resumed in Prague and has been in active development since. In addition to Pike, the series stars Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Madeleine Madden, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris, and Daniel Henney. No release date has been announced.