Wheel of Time Shows Off New Concept Art to Celebrate Eye of the World's Anniversary

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time TV series has released a new teaser featuring new concept art to celebrate the anniversary of Eye of the World's release. Today is the 31st anniversary of the release of Eye of the World, the first book in the popular Wheel of Time series. With an Amazon Prime actively producing a The Wheel of Time TV series, the show's production team celebration this milestone with a new look at several pieces of concept art. The 17-second teaser shows off several pieces of concept art, including what appears to be a Tinkers caravan, and the celebration of Winternight at Emond's Field. Several other locations are teased, including an image of what appears to be series protagonist Rand and his friend Mat overlooking a bridge.

The Eye of the World was not the beginning. There are neither beginnings nor endings to the turning of The Wheel of Time. But January 15, 1990 was a beginning. pic.twitter.com/BNgKu28l6V — The Wheel of Time (@WOTonPrime) January 15, 2021

The Wheel of Time is set in a fantasy world still recovering from the Breaking of the World, an ancient calamity in which male magic users were driven insane when the source of their powers was corrupted. The series begins when a group of youngsters from a backwater town get caught in a grand prophecy involving the rebirth of the Dragon, the champion of the Light and the person who inadvertently broke the world in the first place. Written by Robert R. R. Jordan (and finished by Brandon Sanderson after Jordan's death), the series is considered one of the best high fantasy series by many readers.

Amazon's The Wheel of Time is currently in production now, with no release date. The series stars Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Madeleine Madden, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris, and Daniel Henney. The series has yet to release a full trailer, but Amazon has released several teasers showing off iconic items and other early conceptual pieces.