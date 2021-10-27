The Wheel of Time Releases First Full Trailer Using YouTube’s 360 Player

Amazon Prime has released the first full trailer for its upcoming The Wheel of Time series, featuring a unique experience that utilizes YouTube’s 360 Player and spatial surround sound for a unique and immersive experience. The new trailer (which can be viewed below) gives fans their most in-depth look yet at The Wheel of Time series and also plays into the major themes of the TV series using the YouTube 360 player. Moving to the left will reveal glimpses of the “One Power” channeling, showing faces, shapes, and symbols from the show. Moving to the right will show the corruption of the Dark One, symbolizing the threat that he holds over the entire world. We also get some new looks at the cast, as well as the monstrous trollocs, the misguided “Children of the Light,” and other threats faced by the core cast over the course of the season.

The official series description for The Wheel of Time reads: “The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.”

Season 1 of Amazon Prime‘s The Wheel of Time series will debut on November 19th.