Wheel of Time Teases World-Ending Stakes in New Teaser

Amazon Prime has released a new teaser for its upcoming The Wheel of Time series, which succinctly sets up the stakes and basic premise of the show. The teaser, titled “Moiraine’s Quest,” is narrated by series star Rosamund Pike and explains some of the broader points of the show. Pike’s character Moiraine has learned that the Dragon, a legendary figure who “broke the world” while battling his foe the Dark One, has been reborn. If Moiraine can’t find the Dragon Reborn (strongly implied to be one of four characters from the town of Two Rivers), the whole world “will turn to darkness.” You can check out the new teaser below:

The teaser also establishes a couple of key differences from The Wheel of Time books and the TV shows. For one, the core group of Rand, Mat, Perrin, Egwene are all 20 years old instead of being between 17-19 years old. Additionally, the Dragon Reborn is referred to using gender neutral pronouns, which means that Egwene is implied to potentially be the Dragon Reborn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official series description for The Wheel of Time reads: “The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.”

Season 1 of Amazon Prime’s The Wheel of Time series will debut on November 19th.