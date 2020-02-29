Saturday Night Live: John Mulaney Hosting, New And Improved Pete Davidson

After a two-week break, Saturday Night Live returns tonight, February 29th, for a new episode featuring SNL alumnus John Mulaney as host. In a promo leading up to tonight’s return, Mulaney stumbles across Pete Davidson‘s dressing room at 30 Rock, where he finds The Suicide Squad star meditating in peace. The minute-and-a-half skit then follows a skeptical Mulaney as Davidson tries convincing him the actor is “new and improved.”

Tonight’s episode features Mulaney is his third hosting gig on the show as he’s joined by musical guest David Byrne. The comedian initially tried out to be a cast member on the show in 2008, before landing a role as a writer. He stayed on as a staff writer for the Lorne Michaels-created show until 2013. All three appearances have come in consecutive seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The timing of the entire bit couldn’t be more on the nose. Earlier this week, Davidson participated in an interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God where he heavily suggested his time on SNL was coming to a close.

“I have a lot of conversations with people [about leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’] because it’s a hard thing to do,” the comedian said. “You don’t ever want to pull the trigger too early. Everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know, and it’ll be alright.’ I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it.”

He added, “When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Huh huh huh, Pete’s a f***ing jerk face.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?’ I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really, if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

Saturday Night Live kicks off at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Cover photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images