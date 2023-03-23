When Does Yellowjackets Season 2 Premiere on Showtime and Paramount+?

Yellowjackets Season 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated TV shows returning in 2023, and we have the breakdown of where, when, and how to watch it!

When Does Yellowjackets Season 2 Premiere?

Yellowjackets Season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on Friday March 24th. It will become available on the streaming service starting at 3 am ET/12 am PT.

Yellowjackets Season 2 will have its TV premiere on Showtime on Sunday March 26th at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

How Can I watch Yellowjackets Season 2?

(Photo: Showtime)

Yellowjackets Season 2 is being distributed by Paramount via to main lanes of access:

You can stream Yellowjackets Season 2 Episodes on Paramount+ – but only with the Showtime bundle upgrade. You can watch Yellowjackets Season 2 Episodes on Showtime.

You can watch Yellowjackets Season 2 through any device that has the Paramount+ and/or Showtime apps – or through any TV streaming device that provides access to the Showtime network channel.

How Many Episodes Are There In Yellowjackets Season 2?

(Photo: Showtime/Vulture)

There will be 8 episodes in Yellowjackets Season 2. We know the premiere dates for all eight, as well as titles for the first five episodes:

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1 – "Friends, Romans, Countrymen" – March 24th

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 2 – "Edible Complex" – March 31st

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 3 – "Digestif" – April 7th

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 4 – "Old Wounds" – April 14th

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 5 – "Two Truths and a Lie" – April 21st

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 – Title TBA – May 5th

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 7 – Title TBA – May 12th

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 – Title TBA – May 19th

What Is Yellowjackets About?

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama," Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over"

What Is Yellowjackets Season 2 About?

In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder— to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness— and the haunting memories of it in the present— our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are— and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.

Who Is In The Cast of Yellowjackets Season 2?

(Photo: Showtime)

Returning from Yellowjackets Season 1 are surviving cast members Christina Ricci (Misty), Melanie Lynskey (Shauna), Juliette Lewis (Natalie), and Tawny Cypress (Taissa)) – with Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, and Jasmin Savoy Brown as their teen versions of those same characters.

The new additions to Yellowjackets Season 2 include Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings) as Walter, a "dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty in ways she won't see coming." Lauren Ambrose (Servant) will play the adult version of Van, with Liv Hewson becoming a series regular as Van's teenage self. Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan) will play the adult version of Lottie Matthews, with Courtney Eaton also getting bumped to series regular as the teen version of Lottie.