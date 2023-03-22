Yellowjackets Reveals Throwback Viral Marketing With MTV News Clip

Ahead of the return of Yellowjackets this week, the hit Showtime series has debuted a hilarious throwback. In keeping with the 1990s setting for half of the hit show's plot, Yellowjackets season 2 released an appropriate piece of viral marketing with an in-universe MTV News update. Featuring the man himself Kurt Loder, the video notes that it has been three months since the team and their plane vanished, perhaps teasing a jump ahead in time for the '90s side of the story in season 2. That's not all either as the clip mentions a new viral website for the show, www.wherearetheyellowjackets.com. Check it out below.

Currently Yellowjackets season 2 boast a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% rating and a "Certified Fresh" distinction. The second batch of episodes of the show means both seasons of the hit series have been given the perfect score on the review aggregator. ComicBook.com's own Nicole Drum gave the series a 3.5 out of 5, writing: "While the early episodes begin to veer into a doubt-inducing, Lost-esque territory, the show remains deeply smart in how it approaches its central mystery, and in its examination of what it all means. In lesser hands, this could be a tedious season, but in the hands of the very capable cast — in both timelines — even at its slowest, it's still a journey you want to embark on."

In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder – to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness – and the haunting memories of it in the present – our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are – and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.

Yellowjackets stars two distinct casts with multiple actors playing the same character across two timelines; this includes: Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as Shauna, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa, Christina Ricci and Sammi Hanratty as Misty, Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher as Natalie, Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson as Van, and Simone Kessell and Courtney Eaton as Lottie. The show also features Steven Krueger as Coach Ben, Warren Kole as Jeff, and Kevin Alves as Travis. Season 2 premieres on Friday, March 24 on the Showtime streaming app and airs on linear television on Sunday, March 26.