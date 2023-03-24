Rabbit Hole: How to Watch Kiefer Sutherland's New Show

It's almost time to go down the Rabbit Hole. In the new thriller series where nothing is what it seems, Kiefer Sutherland (of 24 and Designated Survivor) returns to episodic television as John Weir: a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage. Left questioning what's real and what's not, Weir must use all the resources at his disposal when he's framed for murder and targeted by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations. Rabbit Hole is where deception is reality — but the deeper you go, the deadlier it gets.

Below, find out more about where to watch Rabbit Hole online and the episode release schedule.

Where Can I Watch Rabbit Hole?

Rabbit Hole is streaming Sunday, March 26th, on Paramount+. The only way to watch is with a Paramount+ subscription, which you can learn more about below.

How Much Is Paramount Plus?

Paramount+ plans start at Essential with limited commercial interruptions ($4.99/month) and Premium with no ads plus your local live CBS station ($9.99/month). Also available are the Paramount+ and SHOWTIME bundles: Essential with SHOWTIME and Premium with SHOWTIME are both currently offered for $11.99/month.

Your subscription includes access to other Paramount+ exclusive series, including Tulsa King, Star Trek: Picard, Wolf Pack, Mayor of Kingstown, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the Yellowstone origin stories 1883 and 1923, and more. Try Paramount+ for free here.

Rabbit Hole TV Show Schedule



Rabbit Hole premieres March 26th with the first two episodes. Following episode 101 ("Pilot") and episode 102 ("At Any Given Moment"), new episodes of the eight-episode season will air weekly on Sundays on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada; new episodes drop starting Monday, March 27th, in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France.

Rabbit Hole Episode 1: Sunday, March 26th

Rabbit Hole Episode 2: Sunday, March 26th

Rabbit Hole Episode 3: Sunday, April 2nd

Rabbit Hole Episode 4: Sunday, April 9th

Rabbit Hole Episode 5: Sunday, April 16th

Rabbit Hole Episode 6: Sunday, April 23rd

Rabbit Hole Episode 7: Sunday, April 30th

Rabbit Hole Episode 8: Sunday, May 7th

Rabbit Hole Cast: Who's In Kiefer Sutherland's New Show?



Sutherland leads a cast that includes Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as spy Dr. Ben Wilson; Rob Yang (Succession) as Treasury Department official Edward Homm; Meta Golding (Criminal Minds) as lawyer Hailey Winton; Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as FBI Agent Josephine 'Jo' Madi; Jason Butler Harner (The Walking Dead) as Miles Valence; and Walt Klink (The English) as The Intern.

Sutherland serves as executive producer for Rabbit Hole alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor), and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).

Rabbit Hole With Kiefer Sutherland Trailer



Watch the official full-length trailer below.

Rabbit Hole is streaming March 26th on Paramount+, with new episodes premiering Sundays. Try Paramount+ for free here.