Paramount+ today announced it will launch a new "Basic Plan" in Latin America, which will be its first-ever mobile-only streaming subscription plan. With content consumption habits quickly evolving everywhere, Paramount says that mobile has proven to be growing in Latin America. According to internal studies, more than 50 percent of the online population in both Mexico and Brazil use the smartphone to access streaming services for watching on-demand TV and movies, which makes a streaming service optimized specifically for mobile users something they want to try. Launching April 18 in Brazil and Mexico, the competitively priced plan will enable subscribers to stream the service's mountain of entertainment on one mobile device or tablet at a time, uninterrupted and without ads.

Needless to say, if the plan sees success, it seems likely that it could come to other markets as well. The Basic Plan will launch in Brazil for 14.90 reais/monthly (approx. $2.82) or 133.90/year (approx. $25.36), and in Mexico for 79.00 MXN pesos/monthly (approx. $4.18) or 709.00/year (approx. $37.48).

"This new offering is part of our broader strategy to scale Paramount+. With multi-tier pricing options, Paramount+ will reach even more subscribers by fitting diverse customer choices and grow our global direct-to-consumer distribution. With mobile entertainment consumption increasing around the world, a mobile-only option will make our slate of programming more accessible to our audiences in mobile-first countries," said Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager for Paramount+.

Paramount+ brings together exclusive originals, blockbuster films, and iconic series across every genre from Paramount's world-renowned brands and production studios, including CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and SHOWTIME®. As part of its mountain of entertainment, Paramount+ offers some of the most highly anticipated originals, including the sci-fi hit HALO, YELLOWSTONE, 1923, TULSA KING, KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB'S UNDER YEARS, hit series WOLF PACK, and the iCARLY revival. In most markets globally, Paramount+ is the home of "Star Trek", with series including STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: PRODIGY, and the newest addition STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. The streaming service is also home to a wide selection of new blockbuster films, including TOP GUN: MAVERICK, and original films like TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE, THE IN BETWEEN and HONOR SOCIETY. Paramount+ provides a broad slate of international original content, including original romantic comedy film AT MIDNIGHT, hit series THE ENVOYS, German originals THE SHEIK, SIMON BECKETT'S CHEMISTRY OF DEATH and A THIN LINE, Italian productions like CIRCEO and CORPO LIBERO, and French docu-series LE STADE, among others. In Latin America, the service also offers live sports content in select markets, including the English Premiere League in Mexico and Central America, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana in Brazil, which will also be available to stream through the mobile-only price tier.