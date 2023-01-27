Rabbit Hole Trailer: Kiefer Sutherland's Paramount+ Series Debuts First Look

We now have the best look yet at Kiefer Sutherland's explosive return to television. On Friday, CBS Studios released the first trailer for Rabbit Hole, an upcoming drama series led and executive produced by Sutherland. The trailer was accompanied by the news that the eight-episode first season will debut on Paramount+ on Sunday, March 26th, with a two-episode premiere. New episodes will subsequently drop on Sundays.

Sutherland executive produces the series alongside alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor) and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).

What is Rabbit Hole about?

In Rabbit Hole, John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations. In addition to Sutherland, the series stars Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine "Jo" Madi, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence, Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm and Walt Klink (The English) as The Intern.

"[It's] about a man whose life is built on a lie, who lies for a living, who gets thrust into this battle of wits when he's framed for a murder of a government official — or it might be something else entirely," Ficarra explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It's about manipulation. It's about disinformation. It's about questioning your everyday reality. What is real?"

"And trust," Requa added. "It's about people trying who can't trust, people trying to find trust, trying to figure out what trust is. Isn't that the center of all relationships?"

"To have the opportunity to play a character whose entire essence is founded in being in control, only to have that stripped away, and then thrust into a world where up is down, left is right, etc., was very exciting to me," Sutherland said of the series. "Also, to have the opportunity to work with John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who I have so much respect for as directors and writers, made this one of the easier decisions I've had to make."

