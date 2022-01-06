White Lotus Season 2 Adds Fan-Favorite Sopranos Star

After becoming one of TV’s biggest surprises in 2021, The White Lotus is returning to HBO for a second season, but it will be bringing a cast filled with new faces. Originally intended as a limited series, The White Lotus is getting the anthology treatment at HBO, with the new season leaving Hawaii for a different White Lotus hotel in another location and focusing on an entirely different group of guests. Months after the show was renewed, the cast is finally starting to come together, and it’s being led by one of the main stars of HBO’s most iconic series, The Sopranos.

According to Deadline, Michael Imperioli will be starring in The White Lotus Season 2 as one of its series regulars. Best known for playing the hot-headed Christopher on The Sopranos, Imperioli will be taking on the role of Dominic Di Grasso in White Lotus. Di Grasso, a guest at the hotel where Season 2 takes place, is traveling with his elderly father and fresh-out-of-college son. No plot details for the new season of The While Lotus have been revealed at this time.

While the second season of The White Lotus will focus on a new group of characters, there have been reports that Jennifer Coolidge will be part of the cast, making her the lone star from Season 1 set for a return.

Series creator Mike White wrote and directed all six episodes of the first season. David Bernard and Nick Hall joined White as executive producers, with Mark Kamine serving as co-executive producer and Timothy Stormer taking on the role of co-producer. White is set to write and direct every episode of Season 2.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

The first season of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. The series also features Kekoa Kekumano, Lukas Gage, Alec Merlino, Christie Volkmer, Jon Gries, and Molly Shannon.

