Who's Muse? Daredevil: Born Again Villain Explained

Cameras on Daredevil: Born Again have started to roll once more with the series hitting the streets of New York City to film on practical set pieces. Given the very public method on how the show is being filmed, plenty of photos of the set have started to surface online giving fans their first earnest look at the series. This week alone, fans got a glimpse at the potential live-action debut of two Marvel Comics characters. One of those is Muse, the grotesque grafitti artist introduced in the Daredevil series made by Charles Soule and Ron Garney.

The character has a relatively light amount comic appearances under his belt, leading some to ask the question...

Who is Muse in Daredevil: Born Again?

Muse was first brought to the minds of MCU fans after set photos revealed graffiti tagged with the "Muse" moniker. At the very least it's an Easter egg to the character, who first debuted in Daredevil #11 (Vol. 5, 2016). In the source material, Muse is a serial killer artist that uses the blood of his victims to paint his pieces of art.

Coincidentally enough, Muse was introduced at the onset of the run's "Mayor Fisk" storyline, and the actions of the character helped Kingpin usher in stricter anti-vigilante laws within New York City. Thanks to the end of Echo, we now know Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) will, at the very least, launch a mayoral campaign to serve as the leader of the city.

The character is eventually killed as he's cornered by Blindspot, Daredevil's sidekick at the time. Though Blindspot decided not to kill the villain, Muse ended up killing himself after walking into a large pile of debris that had been set ablaze.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025.