Daredevil: Born Again Set Video Confirms White Tiger's MCU Debut

Daredevil: Born Again's new set videos confirm that White Tiger is coming to the MCU. The Daredevil: Born Again series is out shooting in New York City and fans are in a frenzy online reacting to all the pictures. Possibly the biggest thing from today is the presence of White Tiger in Hell's Kitchen. The Marvel vigilante was spotted by @Porgonomics on Twitter. Of course, the presence of the long-requested comic book vigilante sent shockwaves all over the social media sphere. Other elements from the Netflix Daredevil series were present as well and that just launched the fervor even higher into the stratosphere. Check out what we're talking about down below.

Before production was started over, there were rumors that Hector Ayala would be in Daredevil: Born Again. Judging by the images on social media, there's a good chance that storyline made its way through the script rewrites and will factor heavily into whatever's going to happen to Matt Murdock this time. White Tiger has a number of appearances in Marvel Comics and some Spider-Man fans have been wishing that the mantle to his vigilante identity would be handed down to his daughter at some point. (Things that once seemed like pipe dreams have become things that could come to pass in the MCU.) Still, for now, all we have is these images.

Daredevil Takes Things To The Streets

(Photo: Netflix)

Echo seemed to inject some real life into the Daredevil fanbase by including Charlie Cox's first appearance since She-Hulk. Now, with Daredevil: Born Again coming next year, the anticipation is crawling even higher. Right before Echo premiered, Comicbook.com spoke to Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum about that tiny tease of Daredevil in the Disney+ series. In his comments, you can infer that New York, street level stories will be a major focus for the MCU moving forward.

"One of my favorite things about the Daredevil scene in the show is how it defines New York and, you know, not to spoil things, but as we move forward into the future of the MCU and we start telling more grounded New York-based stories, like Daredevil: Born Again, Daredevil himself as a symbol of vigilantism in that city, as a symbol of what it means to be operating in the criminal underworld in New York, it's just so impactful," Winderbaum teased. "And Charlie is Daredevil, you can't really separate the two now. Even in that scene [in Echo], he really ... I mean, you just wanna know more, you wanna lean in. It's the greatest hook in the world for our future, moving forward,"

Will Kingpin Be In Spider-Man 4?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

All of this talk surrounding Daredevil: Born Again has fans dreaming big. Spider-Man 4 isn't that far away and some of the fans want to see Kingpin throw down with Tom Holland. It sounds like Vincent D'Onofrio would like that too. Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this month, the Kingpin actor said that he had not gotten the call to "kick Spider-Man's a**" yet. However, if the decision-makers involved want a little gang war action for Spidey's next MCU appearance, then it will probably happen. Check out what he had to say right here.

"I think if the powers that be want that to happen then it will happen, you know? I think there certainly hasn't been any kind of talk that it's not gonna happen," D'Onofrio said. "I mean, to me that's the direction that we should go in ... But who knows? You know, you get these calls and they're like, 'Oh we're doing this now.' I'm like, 'Oh, okay.' You know, it's like that."

