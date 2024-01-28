Daredevil: Born Again's Big Three Reunion Leaves Fans in Tears

Filming on Daredevil: Born Again has restarted, with principal photography picking back up after a months-long hiatus. After just a few short days, set photos have already teased the live-action debut of Marvel anti-hero White Tiger and Muse, one of the most popular villains appearing in the Man Without Fear's most recent comics canon.

The set photos also reunited Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) for the first time since Daredevil Season Three was released nearly six years ago. Suffice it to say, fans of the first three seasons of Daredevil are weeping tears of joy seeing the show's three main characters back together once again.

"i'm shaking crying screaming from happiness this trio again together," @tollkyo tweeted.

@DiamondSpiderP added, "Anytime I think life is pointless, I just remember that we're getting Matt, Foggy, and Karen together again and I realize I need to live just a bit longer."

What Is Daredevil: Born Again About?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva. Jon Bernthal will also return in his previous role of Frank Castle / The Punisher.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time, too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," D'Onofrio added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.