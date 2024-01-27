Daredevil: Born Again Photos Reunite Matt, Karen and Foggy

Daredevil: Born Again's latest set photos have reunited Matt Murdock, Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. The Daredevil reboot is back in production and there's been some serious retooling of the plot for the Disney+ series. Fans rejoiced when word of Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll returning for Daredevil: Born Again broke. But, those have been far from the only familiar faces confirmed to make appearances in this MCU show. However, for a lot of Daredevil fans out there, these are the most impactful returns besides Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox. After all, it wouldn't feel exactly like the Netflix series without Karen and Foggy in-tow.

Elsewhere on social media, observers also cheered their approval when an image of the "Nelson, Murdock & Page" sign made its way onto Twitter. It really feels like Daredevil: Born Again is getting the band back together. The only thing really missing from this project is the original actress for Vanessa, Ayelet Zurer. With all the other returns that have made their way into reports, her absence feels like a weird spot. Although nothing is completely done yet, so Marvel may have something planned. Check out the return of this trio down below courtesy of @OT_Tristan as Twitter pours over every image available.

How Much Of The DefendersVerse Is Canon?

All of this Daredevil talk has brought up questions about the canon status of the Netflix show and the Defenders characters on a larger level. Over at ScreenRant, they asked Echo producer Brad Winderbaum about it. Well, the Marvel creative team member said that those shows were on the Sacred Timeline. And, Disney+ has them all listed there. So, that seems pretty definitive for the time being.

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline," Winderbaum admitted. "That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors.' It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway."

He added, "But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying [Daredevil] is part of the Sacred Timeline."

Will Born Again Be Just Like The Netflix Show?

So, now the only questions is: How close will Daredevil: Born Again be tonally to the Netflix series that preceded it? ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Vincent D'Onofrio about this very question before Echo hit Disney+. He seems to think that things will be very similar. He's under strict orders not to give anything away. But, these new images and reports of rewrites and reshoots seem to indicate we're headed for a remarkably similar experience.

"I really can't say much, as you know, but I will say that while I was shooting Echo, I realized it confirmed a lot for me," the actor explained. "Which was that even if people had never seen the original Daredevil, the tone of Echo and the writing of Echo allowed me to present the character to even a new audience, not just audiences that had seen Daredevil before. And the way that I think he's best portrayed, I think in that tone, he's best portrayed like that, and we're going to continue that."

Are you psyched about all these Daredevil updates? Let us know down in the comments!