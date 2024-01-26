Oscars 2024 Nominations & Snubs, Daredevil's Bullseye MCU Debut

A look at the Oscars noms 2024, the new Road House remake trailer, and Netflix's Daredevil version of Bullseye coming to the MCU.

The ComicBook Nation Crew reacts to news that Netflix Daredevil's Bullseye is coming to the MCU reboot, and the 2024 Academy Awards nominations and snubs. There are also trailer breakdowns for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and the new Road House (2024) remake, and new TV news about Squid Game Season 2 and Reacher Season 3.

PLUS, a review of Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Biggest Oscars Snubs

Some of the biggest movies to get a spotlight from critics groups all over the country got zero love from the Oscars. The Iron Claw didn't get any love at all – not for the film itself, director Sean Durkin, or the cast led by Zac Efron. Todd Haynes' films May December was at least expected to pull nominations for stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, but got nothing; the same is true for Michael Mann's Ferrari biopic, which had lead actor Adam Driver and Supporting Actress Penelope Cruz in the running for possible nomination. Ava DuVernay's film Origin was a critics' favorite but got zero nominations from both the Oscars and Golden Globes. Warner Bros. Pictures continues to lose big on the 2023 version of The Color Purple, with only one Oscar nomination (Best Supporting Actress for Danielle Brooks) to go with the underperforming box office.

While Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Boy and The Heron got their expected nominations for Best Animated Feature Film, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was knocked out of the Oscars by surprise contenders Nimona (Netflix) and Elemental (Disney/Pixar).

Margot Robbie is the most conspicuous name missing from the Best Actress category – despite Barbie making it into a variety of categories, including Best Picture. Barbie director Greta Gerwig was also snubbed in the Best Director category, even though the film got recognized in so many other creative categories (Original Song, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design). It's also causing a stir that Robbie's co-star Ryan Gosling got a Best Supporting Actor nod for playing Ken (the Ken song "I'm Just Ken" was also nominated), while America Ferrera got a Best Supporting Actress nod for her role. Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio was the only major member of Killers of the Flower Moon's ensemble to be snubbed; Martin Scorsese (Best Director), Robert De Niro (Best Supporting Actor), Lily Gladstone (Best Actress) and the film itself (Best Picture) were all recognized. The 2024 Oscars ceremony will be televised on Sunday, March 10 at 7pm ET on ABC.

(Photo: Producer Pete)





