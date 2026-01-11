Why Doctor Who Won’t Return Until December 2026

Doctor Who fans, unless they own a TARDIS, face a long wait for the show’s return. With Season 15 (or, as Disney+ tried to market it, Season 2) having concluded back in May 2025, the show won’t return for another outing until the 2026 Christmas Special. That’s a notable change from the past few years since Russell T Davies returned as showrunner, where we got a run of specials to celebrate the 60th anniversary in late 2023, Season 14 in spring 2024, a festive special later that year, and then Season 15 in spring 2025.

The gap will be the longest of the RTD 2.0 era, but there are a few good reasons for it. Firstly, it isn’t as though there’s been no Doctor Who Universe content on screens: there may not have been anything from the main show, but December 2025 did bring UK audiences the franchise’s latest spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea, which Davies created and co-wrote, meaning that took up a decent chunk of his time and the BBC’s production efforts (the Doctor Who spinoff will air internationally on Disney+ sometime in 2026). Outside of that, however, are major shifts for the show, with questions lingering over its future.

Doctor Who Will Return, But What Does Its Future Look Like?

Image via BBC

Following Season 15, Doctor Who is in yet another period of regeneration. That is, in part, of course, because Ncuti Gatwa, who starred as the Fifteenth Doctor, decided to exit the series after just two seasons in the TARDIS. Technically, there is already a replacement, with Fifteen regenerating into someone played by Billie Piper, but the BBC has stopped short of officially confirming the Rose Tyler actress is now playing the 16th Doctor. It’s quite possible that the 2026 Special will introduce the real next Doctor, but either way, it’ll at least clarify what the plan for the show’s future beyond this is.

Just as important, if not even more so, is Disney+ cancelling its Doctor Who deal with the BBC after the two seasons and a spinoff. The team-up was a massive boon when it was announced, designed to give Doctor Who a bigger budget and an even greater audience in the U.S., but Disney clearly felt it wasn’t getting enough of a return on the series, which has not only struggled to recapture the ratings of its David Tennant/Matt Smith heyday, but also been inconsistent in quality.

It is not all bad news, however. The BBC has confirmed Doctor Who will return, and there’ll be more seasons of the show. It’s most likely that’s what the 2026 Special will lead into, so we should anticipate Season 16 arriving sometime in 2027.

There is always concern and speculation regarding Doctor Who‘s long-term future, but these kinds of transitional gaps are not too uncommon since the show returned to screens in 2005, with the major difference being that we got a spinoff instead of a 2025 Special. Hopefully, the next few months will bring us more news about what to expect from Doctor Who in 2026 and beyond, and whoever is in the TARDIS, the show’s future can be secured once again.

