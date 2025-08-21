Doctor Who’s Future Has Finally Been Confirmed

The future of Doctor Who has now been confirmed by the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, Katie Phillips. Doctor Who is the longest-running science-fiction series in TV history, following the adventures of the Doctor and their companions through time and space. The titular explorer has been played by many actors over the show’s whopping 62-year history, most recently by Ncuti Gatwa for two seasons between 2023 and 2025. Unfortunately, however, Gatwa’s era as the Time Lord didn’t revitalize Doctor Who as many had hoped, so his departure left the series’ fate hanging in the balance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Any Whovians out there, rest assured – Doctor Who is going nowhere,” Katie Phillips revealed at the Edinburgh TV Festival (via Radio Times) when asked about the future of the series after the Fifteenth Doctor’s regeneration into Billie Piper. “Disney has been a great partnership and it continues with The War Between the Land and the Sea next year but, going forward, with or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC. The TARDIS is going nowhere.” This confirms that, while no plans have yet been confirmed, Doctor Who will indeed return.

Back in 2023, the return of showrunner Russell T. Davies was expected to bring back quality storytelling for Doctor Who, following several years of criticism under the guidance of Chris Chibnall. However, Davies’ return didn’t bring with it the quality we expected, despite Bad Wolf – the production studio behind Doctor Who – entering into a massive partnership with Disney that gave the series a higher budget and a worldwide release. Gatwa’s two-season-run as the Fifteenth Doctor, amounting to only 19 episodes, received criticism, notably for its rushed ending which saw the Doctor regenerate into the shape of former companion Rose Tyler.

Following the series 15 finale, “The Reality War,” there were suspicions that the deal between Bad Wolf and Disney had broken down, which put the future of the series in jeopardy. Doctor Who has taken hiatuses before, notably after its 1989 cancellation – it didn’t return until 2005, aside from a 1996 TV movie starring Paul McGann. Some theorized the show would take another break after Gatwa’s exit, even though Piper’s return sets up a wild new mystery that deserves to be explored in the future. Phillips’ new comments suggest we won’t have to wait long for this to be addressed.

Phillips’ comments have put our biggest fears to rest, as she ensures that Doctor Who will return, whether associated with Disney or not. Russell T. Davies’ recent comments aren’t so clear-cut, which suggests he may not be interested in returning as the series’ showrunner, but his exit could breathe new life into the show, which it desperately needs. Thankfully, the BBC’s Director of Drama, Lindsay Salt, has underlined Phillips’ comments, stating that the BBC will “always stay committed” to Doctor Who. This means we can rest assured that Doctor Who will remain on our screens for years to come.

Are you excited for Doctor Who to return? How do you want the series to change? Let us know in the comments!