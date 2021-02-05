Wild ’N Out: Nick Cannon and ViacomCBS Agree on Return

✖

Nick Cannon and ViacomCBS have decided to reunite for more Wild ’N Out going forward. This report comes from Deadline, whose sources indicate that the production of the comedy show will commence very soon. Just before the network decided to fire the host last summer for “hateful speech and…anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.” His comments stoked a lot of conversation on social media about how he would choose to move forward. For his part, the star has dedicated himself to partnering with Jewish leaders and working to promote understanding as an anti-hate advocate. He gave a statement to the press on Thursday shortly before the deal was announced.

“I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward,” Cannon explained.

Wild ’N Out is the most popular program in the history of MTV2. The company knew this would be a situation that had to be resolved immediately when those clips made their way to social media. However, just this week, Cannon signed onto a partnership between Black and Jewish leaders to help work together against racism. When questioned about his previous statements, Cannon revealed that his family is Black and Jewish. Following that initial termination, he laid out his plan to improve our world through understanding.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions," The host started his statement. "I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding… I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I've made that has been projected as negative. Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species, we have way more commonalities than differences, So let's embrace those as well as each other. We All Family!"

What do you make of the news surrounding Wild ’N Out? Let us know in the comments!