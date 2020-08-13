Nick Cannon Reportedly Suing Viacom for $1.5 Billion Over Wild’n Out

✖

Nick Cannon is reportedly preparing to sue Viacom for $1.5 billion after being terminated from the company. The host made some anti-semitic remarks on a podcast and a social media firestorm exploded. Cannon was fired and now, reports say he’s looking to take legal action for the cost of his most famous creation. Wild’N Out has been on the airwaves for a long time, and the actor’s team is looking to explore what to do next. The Shade Room got an exclusive statement from the host and his legal team about their claim and how they plan to use the funds. As the story has developed, another representative told the New York Daily News, that Cannon is not trying to sue.

Nikki Liberatore told the publication, “These reports are inaccurate. Nick’s focus right now is on unifying communities and combatting bigotry, racism and hate of all kinds, not seeking personal financial gain,”

“It is just that simple, ‘Wild’N Out belongs to Nick!,” his team told TSR. “The show was created by Nick Cannon with his idea and original thought. Wild’N Out has brought billions of dollars in revenue to Viacom since 2015. And Nick deserves and has earned everything it is worth.”

“From the platforms he provides for other entertainers, the jobs he creates for black youth, the time he gives to mentoring incarcerated men and women, to the money he gives back and puts into communities, homelessness, and people less fortunate. He is constantly evolving both spiritually and mentally, as well as, taking action in learning, education and bridging the gap within the Jewish and African American communities, so that it will allow us to build relationships, work together and learn from each other in order to move forward in equality…If Viacom believes in growth, equality, education, then Viacom will do what is right and pay Nick what they owe, and giving him his $1.5 brand.”

Cannon has recently spoken out about how his family is Black and Jewish. In the initial fallout from the termination, he laid out how he planned to improve.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions," The host started his statement. "I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding… I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I've made that has been projected as negative. Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species, we have way more commonalities than differences, So let's embrace those as well as each other. We All Family!"

