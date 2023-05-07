The Muppets Mayhem Releases New Character Posters

The Muppets are coming back to Disney+ with a whole new series about The Electric Mayhem, the house band for The Muppet Show that consists of the beloved characters Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, and Lips. The Muppets Mayhem is debuting on the streaming service later this week and will follow the band as they attempt to record their very first album. In addition to the musically-inclined Muppets, the series is also set to star Former YouTube personality and talk show host Lilly Singh as well as Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and Anders Holm. In honor of the new show, Disney+ has released a new set of character posters.

"We're with the band. 😎✌️ Check out these groovy posters from #TheMuppetsMayhem, streaming in 5 days on #DisneyPlus!," the official Instagram account for Muppets Mayhem shared yesterday. The characters who are getting their own posters include every member of Electric Mayhem as well as Nora (Singh), Moog (Mowry), Hannah (Chaudry), and JJ (Holm). You can check them out in the post below:

What Is The Muppets Mayhem About?

You can read the official description for The Muppets Mayhem here: "The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Lilly Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album."

Who Is Guest Starring in The Muppets Mayhem?

You can check out a list of the show's guest stars below:

Paula Abdul

Steve Aoki

David Bizarro

Rachel Bloom

Nicole Byer

Sofia Carson

Charlamagne Tha God

Tommy Chong

Billy Corgan

Stephanie D'Abruzzo

deadmau5

Desiigner

Colton Dunn

Morgan Freeman

Susanna Hoffs

James Hong

Jennifer Irwin

Karamo

Kesha

Tommy Lee

Lil Nas X

Riki Lindhome

Cheech Marin

Ziggy Marley

Jack McBrayer

Arden Myrin

Nico Santos

Kristen Schaal

Ben Schwartz

Ryan Seacrest

Kevin Smith

Chris Stapleton

Danny Trejo

Joe Lo Truglio

"Weird Al" Yankovic

Cedric Yarbrough

Zedd

The Muppets Mayhem premieres with all episodes on May 10th, the same day The Muppets Mayhem soundtrack will be available on all streaming platforms. The band's debut album, The Electric Mayhem, is set for release on vinyl on May 12th. You can pre-save/pre-add the digital soundtrack and pre-order the vinyl album here, and listen to your favorite tracks from the Muppets on their Spotify playlist here.