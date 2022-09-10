Disney's Willow Releases New Trailer

Willow first arrived as a feature-length film in 1988, but later this fall, Disney is bringing us back to the world of Willow Ufgood, Madmartigan, and the other magical characters and creatures thanks to a brand new television series. With Warwick Davis set to return as the titular character, along with a cast of fresh faces that will further explore the magical terrain, Disney has taken the opportunity to release a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ production.

Disney shared the new trailer giving fans a brand new look at the upcoming streaming series:

Just revealed at #D23Expo, the epic new poster for #Willow, an Original series streaming this November on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tsBUUzAXDa — Willow (@WillowOfficial) September 10, 2022

In a previous interview with our own Brandon Davis, writer Jon Kasdan emphasized the commitment to the lore of Willow's world, discussing the process of bringing back Warwick Davis while exploring some major new territory:

"It's a whole new thing. From the moment I got involved in Star Wars with George, with Kathy, with my dad, I saw an opportunity here with Willow to bring this story back. I knew that Warrick was eager to do it, to play it again, and then when Ron came and worked on Solo with us, he was just as eager, too, and we let the momentum of that allow us to continue this story that the three of us really loved -- that I loved as a fan and they loved as a working experience. I just thought, 'How do I do this, and how do I give it the same fidelity that we tried to give to Solo?' There are deep cuts in the Willow show, and references to the tabletop game and references to the novelization. We went deep, and hopefully the true fan will appreciate it."

The official description for the upcoming series bringing us back to the world of Willow, arriving on Disney+ on November 30th, reads as such:

"An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, "Willow" features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world."