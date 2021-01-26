Willow Sequel Series Reportedly in Talks to Add Spider-Man's Tony Revolori

✖

Willow fans were disappointed earlier this month when director John M. Chu announced that he was stepping away from the sequel series due to scheduling conflicts, but the project is reportedly seeing some new developments, with Deadline claiming that Spider-Man star Tony Revolori was currently in talks to join the project. It's unknown who Revolori would potentially be plying in the new series, though he would be joining the previously announced Ellie Bamber, Cailee Spaeny, and Erin Kellyman as newcomers to the franchise, with the new series also set to see the return of Warwick Davis as the titular Willow Ufgood.

When the former three stars were announced, their characters were also revealed, which gave insight into what audiences could expect from the story. The three young women are members of a group on a mission to save a captive prince. Bamber is Dove, a kitchenmaid who learns she is the "chosen one." Spaeny plays Kit, the captured prince's twin sister. Kellyman is playing Jade, who is Kit's servant and best friend.

While fans of the fantasy world might be unaware of what to expect from the upcoming series, Davis himself shared what he hoped to accomplish with the adventure.

“You know what, it’s weird to be able to talk about it now! It’s something which I never thought I would see happen,” Davis shared with Radio Times last November. “I’m hoping that we establish Willow as a very accomplished sorcerer now.”

He added, “I hope he’s been practicing and we get to see him do some real magic, which would be fabulous. And also I’m hoping that we can reunite with Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley as well!”

The actor also detailed that he hoped the new series honored what came before it and was more than just an opportunity to develop a generic fantasy story that will have the Willow brand slapped on it.

“I think you’ve got to acknowledge the spirit, and, especially with something like Willow, the humor,” Davis clarified. “Because you forget that the movie had a lot of humor in it so it’s important that the series has that humor and doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming Willow series. Revolori will be seen later this year in the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, which is slated to hit theaters on December 17th.

