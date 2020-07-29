Willow Director Ron Howard Claims Sequel Is in "Active Development"

✖

Willow director Ron Howard is claiming the sequel is in “active development.” This news comes after the filmmaker appeared on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show, Radio Andy. The host asked Howard about the number of projects that have sprung up around established entities, and Willow would definitely fit the bill. Earlier this year, he gave an update on the project and fans are wondering what the director could be cooking up on Disney+. He, like most people awaiting the project just wants the fans to have something awesome provided the space that the company has allowed them. From the sounds of things, development is already underway, and that can only be a good thing to hear for people starving for details.

“I was in a two-hour story meeting last night,” Howard began. “The writer, Jon Kasdan is leading the charge. They have a great group of writers and it’s in very active development. The scripts are going great. So, they have to get through the season and the budget. And so forth, there’s no green light there yet, but I’m very optimistic about it. I love his take on it.”

In an interview with Collider, the rumors about a possible Disney+ series got even more concrete. It was then that he first mentioned Kasdan.

“We are developing Willow for Disney Plus,” Howard revealed. “And I don’t know about directing or not, but Jon Kasdan is writing, he’s very passionate about it, great job. We don’t have a green light yet, but if it goes, I’ll certainly want to roll up my sleeves and be a part of that, because that would be great, to revisit that world.”

The director was quick to share his insight from pitching previous event series. It’s a long journey to get such a project okayed for Disney+. Passion becomes absolutely key for so many reasons.

“…in this world of these event series, they really do look to the showrunners and the key creatives to tell them their vision,” he explained. “It’s one of the reasons why TV has gotten so good, is that they really are looking at the showrunners as authors of something that they’re deeply passionate about. And Jon is deeply passionate about Willow, which tickles me to no end.”

As of now, the only other available information is that Howard mentioned Warrick Davis as being involved to some extent. That little nugget would allude to this Willow series being set in the future of the story. Fans will want to keep an eye on this one as it goes through development and hopefully lands on Disney+.

