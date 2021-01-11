Willow Sequel Series Writer "Crushed" About John M. Chu Leaving Project

✖

Lucasfilm fans have grown accustomed to filmmakers joining and exiting projects in recent years, due in large part to the growing number of Star Wars adventures, but one of the more disappointing reveals recently has been director John M. Chu announcing that he couldn't direct the upcoming Willow sequel series, due to the planned production schedule. Not only were fans disappointed that Chu won't be involved in the new series, so was writer Jon Kasdan, who took to Twitter to share how he was "crushed" by the departure and noted how much of a leading force the filmmaker was for the entire series.

"Crushed to lose [Chu] who's [sic] enthusiasm has been a north star for us," Kasdan shared on Twitter. "Ironically, the qualities we love most about him -- his heart, warmth, devotion -- are exactly what now prevent him from joining us on this adventure. We admire you, brotha, and we will win this war for you!"

While a number of other Lucasfilm projects have seen a revolving door of filmmakers, often attributed to "creative differences," Chu detailed how it was a combination of the various travel complications due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the fact that he has a baby on the way, that resulted in his difficult decision.

"I am heartbroken to let you all know that I unfortunately have to step away from directing Willow," Chu wrote in a statement. "With the production schedule moving due to continued lockdowns in the UK, and with a new baby coming this summer (surprise!), the timing is just not going to work for me and my family."

He added, "As you may know, Willow has been one of my favorite movies since I was a child, so I'm devastated that I won't be able to work with some of my heroes old and new like Kathy [Kennedy], Ron [Howard], Jon [Kasdan], Wendy [Mericle], Michelle [Rejwan], and the amazing cast and crew they've put together. Like a kid seeing Willow for the first time in the '80s, I will look forward to watching this magical new world unfold as a very enthusiastic fan. And boy do they have an adventure in store for you! I can't wait for you all to experience it soon."

