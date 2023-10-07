Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Three Seasons

The voyage of Vikings: Valhalla has officially come to a close. On Friday, a report from Variety confirmed that Vikings: Valhalla has been canceled after three seasons on the streamer. The news was confirmed in a statement from co-creator and executive producer Jeb Stuart, who thanked fans for following the series across its tenure. Vikings: Valhalla was a sequel and spinoff of History's fan-favorite series, Vikings. This new means that, the upcoming third season of Vikings: Valhalla, which is set to premiere at some point in 2024, will now be its last.

"I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that," Stuart said. "I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they'll be excited by all the new heights that we've taken these heroes. When we started this project 5 years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying... Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis and Harald's voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history."

What Is Vikings: Valhalla About?

Set in the early 11th century, over one hundred years after the events of Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, Leif Eriksson, his sister, Freydis and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson. Season Three finds our heroes seven years after the conclusion of Season Two. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny.

The ensemble cast of the series includes Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes.

When Did Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla made its debut on Netflix's platform in January of 2023. As Stuart said at the time, this new batch of episodes would find a clever way to challenge the protagonists.

"The whole concept of Season 2 is that we take these three heroes who are in Scandinavia and blow them out of their comfort zones," Stuart explained. "Season 2 for Harald and Leif is a road trip: It's Thelma and Louise on the Dnieper River. The two of them will begin this incredible journey. Freydís has to go to Pomerania, which is a very difficult environment."

"Season 2 will show that sometimes when you hang out with the people that are just like you, eat like you, talk like you, you can still run into trouble," Stuart added. "So you need to stir the pot, which I think is what the Vikings did. And they did it beautifully, better than probably any other culture out there. So we put together this motley crew of Russian nobles, Muslim astronomers and con men, and they shove off from Novgorod."

